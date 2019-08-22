Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is celebrated by fasting, distributing food and sweets, praying, singing bhajans, night vigils and visiting Krishna temples. Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Shravana of the lunar Hindu calendar and Krishan Paksha in Bhadrapad of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, which corresponds with the months of August or September in the Gregorian calendar. In 2019, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 23 and ends on August 24.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami here’s a collection of wishes and greetings to share on SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook with your near and dear ones.

May Lord Krishna always bless you with happiness, peace, love and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!

Krishna ki mahima, Krishna ka pyar, Krishna me shradha, Krishna se sansar, Mubarak ho apko Janmasthami ka tyohar!

Wishing you a happy and blessed Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

I wish you Happy Janamashtami. I pray to god for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you. Happy Krishna Janamashtami!

Yashoda ke Krishna ke, Radha ke Shyam ke, Gwalon ke Kanha ke, Gopion ke Makhan Chor ke, Janamdin ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayen!

May your Janmashtami celebrations are full of festivities, fun, bright colours and enjoyment. Happy Janmashtami!

Gokul mein jo kare niwas, Gopiyo sang jo rachaye raas, Devki yashoda jinki maiya, Aise hamare Krisha Kanhaiya. Happy Krishna Janamashtami!

Let's celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone by his playful mischiefs. Happy Janmashtami!

Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya lal ki. Shri Krishan Bhagwan aapki har manokamana puri karein. Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnayen!