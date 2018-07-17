July 17, 1996: When Madras came to be known as Chennai

Madraspattinam was located in Tondaimandalam and was at one time or the other ruled by the Cholas, Pallavas, Pandiyas and the Vijaynagar Empire. In 1522, European traders built a port in the area and named it Sao Tome. The Europeans were followed by the Dutch who established their base in 1612. In 1639, the British bought a piece of land and build a fort and set up a factory and a warehouse for trading. The land was situated between rivers Cooum and the Elambore. The fort was named St George and it was a settlement of British factory workers, merchants, and others. In the next decade, the fort had over 19,000 residents. The settlement soon came to be known as White Town or the Fort St George settlement. The Indian settlement was separated by a wall and was called ‘Black Town’. The trade in the area was completely controlled by the East India Company. Over the years the city grew bigger.