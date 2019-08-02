International Friendship Day 2019: Wishes, messages, images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, and Instagram

Ever thanked your friend for being always with you when you needed them the most? For always being with your ups and downs. With International Friendship Day upon us, it is the perfect time we appreciate the contributions of friends for being in our lives. In 2019, International Friendship Day falls on August 4, let us thank all the beautiful souls in our life. This ​F​riendship Day meet each other and cherish their togetherness. While some plan an outing for the special day, others just have a lazy day with their gang to enjoy good food and music. If you are not able to meet them or share gifts with them we bring you quotes and wishes that you can share with them and make the day memorable.

Good friends are hard to find, Harder to leave, And impossible to forget! Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change its path but will never ever dry up. Happy Friendship Day!

You will always be my best friend. Happy Friendship Day!

We go together like 'cupcakes' and 'frosting'! Happy Friendship Day!

A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more. Happy Friendship Day!

I am very fortunate to have you as my friend. I feel blessed to have a loving soul like you. Happy Friendship Day!

Your grace and cheerful nature are an inspiration to me. May you have a wonderful Friendship Day!

A single rose can be my garden, a single friend, my world. Happy Friendship Day!

It is the privilege of friendship is to talk nonsense, and have that nonsense respected. Happy Friendship Day!

A good friendship stands the test of time. Happy Friendship Day!

A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself. Happy Friendship Day!

The Language of Friendship is not words but meaning. Happy Friendship Day!