Here’s why May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day

Every year May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day throughout India to promote unity, peace and harmony. The date is chosen in the memory of India’s sixth and youngest Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Every year, a two-minute silence is observed across the country to mourn the loss of the late PM and others who lost their lives in the attack.

The aim of the day is to make people aware of the precautions that need to be taken to prevent the acts of terrorism and its effects on the people, society, and nation as a whole.

To promote peace and harmony across the nation is one of the motives behind observing the day.

The day is observed by organising debates, discussions, and seminars in educational institutions and government offices. Rallies and parades are also organised by Central and State Government.

On this day, the anti-terrorism pledge is taken in government offices and public organisations. The pledge is – “We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.”