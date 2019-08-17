Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2019: Significance, moonrise, and all you need to know

Sankashti Chaturthi which falls in the month of Shravan is called Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. Heramba Maha Ganpati puja is performed on the day. Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated in Shravan month in Indian states that follow Amavasyant calendars including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. While in North Indian states which follows Purnimant calendar, Heramba Sankasht Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2019, Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi falls on August 19.

Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month of the fourth day after the full moon day. If Chaturthi falls on Tuesday it is called Angaraki Chaturthi and is considered highly auspicious. While the one that falls in the month of Shravan is called Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is said to be the lord of intelligence and removal of obstacles and hence seeking blessings of the elephant god helps to get rid of obstacles in life. Apart from observing fast, Ganpati Atharvasheersha, Ganesha Ashtothra, and Sankashtnasha Stotra are recited and ‘Sankashta Ganpati Puja’ is performed.

On Sankashti Chaturthi, bhog of modak and durva grass are offered to Lord Ganesha. On this day, the moon holds a special significance. The vrat is said to be complete only after the moon is visible. Flowers, water, rice, haldi-kumkum, and sandalwood paste are offered to the moon.

Tithi

Moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi: 9:39 pm

Chaturthi tithi begins: 1:13 am on August 19, 2019

Chaturthi tithi ends: 3:30 am on August 20, 2019