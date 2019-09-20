Google adds quirky features to celebrate 25th anniversary of F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Tech giant Google is not new when it comes to rolling out special features to mark certain events. After Avengers: Endgame having Thanos wipe off all the content on the web page, the recent one is to mark the 25th anniversary of most popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which falls on September 22.

Apparently, if you type any one the names out of its six main characters, the name and description shows an icon that works in different ways when clicked. For instance, if you type Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer), it shows a couch, which when clicked screams Pivot!

Similarly Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) has a cat that will start singing her iconic song 'Smelly Cat', and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) has a wig that leads you to her hairstyles that kept changing throughout seasons.

Also, if you type Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), it shows a pizza icon, his favourite food in the show. When clicked, all kinds of food appear with two hands grabbing them all and saying, "Joey doesn't share food!".

Meanwhile, Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) who is OCD about cleaning, has a sponge that wipes her name on your screen. As for her onscreen husband Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), it has his favourite recliner named Rosita that pops out his pet duck and hen.

NBC’s classic 90s sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S was the first broadcast way back on September 22, 1994, and can be touted as one of the best shows ever.