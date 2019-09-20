FRIENDS25 trends as the show completes 25 years

The show that streamlined friends as a family for the longest time, Friends celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. It’s been 25 years since we first saw Rachel run through the sacred door of Central perk in her flowy wedding gown.

The official Instagram Friends account shared a picture of Cole Sprouse sitting on the famous Orange sofa with Joey’s favourite Huggsy. The post also includes a few more pictures of Cole in the show. Captioned with the #FRIENDS25, the post is melting fans’ hearts all over the world.