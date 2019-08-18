Eka Vimshati Namavali of Ganpati: 21 names of Lord Ganesha with meaning and mantras

Lord Ganesha is the lord of wisdom, prosperity, security, happiness, success, education, good fortune, and destroyer of obstacles. Son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, he is superior to all Hindu gods and is always worshipped first. He is the patron of letters and learnings. He is known by twenty one names and each name has a significance. Eka Vimshati Namavali of Ganpati means 21 names of Lord Ganesha. Each name has a meaning and a dedicated mantra.
Here we bring to you, 21 names of Lord Ganesha with meaning and associated mantras.
1. Name: Sumukha
Meaning: Sumukha refers to the one with a beautiful face.
Mantra: Om Sumukhaya Namah
2. Name: Ganadhisha
Meaning: Ganadhisha refers to lord of guards of Lord Shiva.
Mantra: Om Ganadhishaya Namah
3. Name: Umaputra
Meaning: Umaputra refers to the son of Goddess Uma.
Mantra: Om Uma Putraya Namah
4. Name: Gajamukha
Meaning: Gajamukha refers to the one with an elephant face.
Mantra: Om Gajamukhaya Namah
5. Name: Lambodara
Meaning: Lambodara refers to the one with a huge belly or appetite.
Mantra: Om Lambodaraya Namah
6. Name: Harasuna
Mantra: Om Hara Sunave Namah
7. Name: Shurpakarna
Meaning: Shurpakarna refers to the one with huge ears.
Mantra: Om Shurpakarnaya Namah
8. Name: Vakratunda
Meaning: Vakratunda refers to the one with a curved mouth.
Mantra: Om Vakratundaya Namah
9. Name: Guhagraja
Meaning: Guhagraja refers to the one with a heavy voice.
Mantra: Om Guhagrajaya Namah
10. Name: Ekadanta
Meaning: Ekadanta refers to the one with a single teeth.
Mantra: Om Ekadantaya Namah
11. Name: Heramba
Meaning: Heramba refers to the one loved by mother.
Mantra: Om Herambaraya Namah
12. Name: Chaturhotra
Meaning: Chaturhotra refers to the one with four hands.
Mantra: Om Chaturhotrai Namah
13. Name: Sarveshwara
Meaning: Sarveshwara refers to the lord of the entire universe.
Mantra: Om Sarveshvaraya Namah
14. Name: Vikata
Meaning: Vikata refers to the powerful one.
Mantra: Om Vikataya Namah
15. Name: Hematunda
Meaning: Hematunda refers to the one staying in the Himalayas.
Mantra: Om Hematundaya Namah
16. Name: Vinayaka
Meaning: Vinayaka refers to the one with an ability to lead well.
Mantra: Om Vinayakaya Namah
17. Name: Kapila
Meaning: Kapila refers to the one who is golden in colour.
Mantra: Om Kapilaya Namah
18. Name: Vatave
Mantra: Om Vatave Namah
19. Name: Bhalachandra
Meaning: Bhalachandra refers to the one who is moon crested.
Mantra: Om Bhala Chandraya Namah
20. Name: Suragraja
Meaning: Suragraja refers to the lord of entire heaven.
Mantra: Om Suragrajaya Namah
21. Name: Siddhi Vinayaka
Meaning: Siddhi Vinayaka refers to the bestower of success.
Mantra: Om Siddhi Vinayakaya Namah
