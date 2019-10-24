Diwali 2019: Tithi and Vidhi of Lakshmi Pujan

Deepostav symbolizes the victory of virtue over evil power. Diwali is celebrated because Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years of exile during which he fought with demons and King of Demons Ravana. In order to welcome the beloved king and the 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu, all the citizens of Ayodhya came together to celebrate Diwali. They lit diyas(lamps), prepared sweets and organized a grand welcome for their king.

Diwali is celebrated for 5 days, each day has its significance. On the third day of Diwali, Lakshmi Pujan is performed. Goddess Lakshmi is referred to as the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Hence, the day of Lakshmi Pujan is considered auspicious.As the name suggests people worship Goddess Lakshmi and keep the doors of their houses open. According to Hindu mythology, on this day Goddess Lakshmi visits the house where money and wealth are treated respectably.

In case you are new to these traditions and customs, yet wish to follow it traditionally this article will help you. Here are a few important pointers that you should keep in mind:

Tithi and Muhurat

• Laxmi Pujan is on 27th October 2019.

• Puja mahurat starts from 6.42 p.m.

• Puja mahurat ends at 8.11 p.m.

Laxmi Pujan Vidhi:

• Thoroughly clean the place in which you desire to perform worship.

• According to your convenience set a platform and spread a red cloth over it.

• Put a handful of grains at the centre of the cloth place a Kalash on it.

• Note that the Kalash should be 3/4th filled with water consisting of five mango leaves. Do not entirely dip these leaves in a Kalash. Arrange these leaves in a circular pattern on the neck of the Kalash.

• Place idol of Goddess Lakshmi adjacent to Kalash. Keep all the wealth i.e. gold, silver jewellery, money, books, in front of the idol. On the right side of Kalash place Lord Ganesh Murti.

• Take a thali, arrange Haldi (turmeric), kumkum, coconut, rice grains, marigold flowers, Diya (lamp), lota(a small glass) full of water and some sweets in it.

• Start to recite aarti and get emerged in the depth of devotion.

• After the aarti put tilak to the Kalash, idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and then to all the wealthy belongings.

• Then follow a similar pattern with Haldi, some rice grains, and flowers.

• Offer sweets and coconut to Goddess Lakshmi.

• Later bathe the idols with the Kalash water. Wipe it and place it back again.

In this manner, you can practice worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Lakshmi Pujan.