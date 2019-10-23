Diwali 2019: Precious Metals to buy on Dhanteras instead of Gold and Silver

Diwali, the 5-day festival starts with the auspicious day of Dhanteras. The word Dhanteras translates to wealth and prosperity and refers to the 13th day of the Hindu lunar calendar. Practising Hindus worship goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity on Dhanteras. Many people also worship Lord Kuber, the God of treasure.

On the day of Dhanteras, buying gold and other metals is considered to be lucky. It is on this day, most Indians are in a rush to buy gold, silver and other precious metals. According to the legend of is believed that metals keep all kinds of negative energy away.

Most people prefer buying gold or silver as a mark of prosperity, however, if you have a lower budget this year, you can buy several other metals that hold the same amount of significance as gold and silver. These metals are also considered to be lucky for your business, health and ward off evil. Some of the other metals to buy instead of gold and silver on Dhanteras are:

Platinum

Platinum signifies power and strength. It is pure, rare and durable. It’s natural white shine represents sunshine and moonlight.Platinum jewellery looks classy and attractive.

Iron

Stainless steel or steel is made from the metal iron. Almost all kitchen utensils are made of Stainless steel. You can buy various Steel utensils for everyday use for you home on Dhanteras.

According to data, one out of every two women in India suffers from Anemia. Anaemia is caused due to the lack of red blood cells and iron in the body. It is also considered important to invest in iron-rich foods to help maintain a healthy iron level and red blood cells in the body.

Copper

Copper has more than a couple of benefits on an individual’s health. Buying Copper utensils that can be used daily is of great importance on Dhanteras.

The metal copper helps in weight-loss, its anti-inflammatory properties- it helps in arthritis and other joint pains, copper has sterilizing effect on bacteria- it kills disease-causing bacteria from the water and food consumed or kept in copper utensils.

One can buy Copper vessels, water bottles, cooking utensils, copper showpieces and idols made of copper.

Brass

Brass utensils can be purchased and kept in the east direction of the house. It is going to reap you benefits in the long run.

You can buy Brass puja thalis.