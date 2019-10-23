Diwali 2019: How to send Bhai Dooja WhatsApp stickers

Techno-savvy world has grasped every inch of our lives, festivals are no exception to it. Last year the giant messaging app WhatsApp had launched fun-stickers. The list of stickers also included Bhai-Dhooja wishes. Though it has been a year after the sticker had hit the WhatsApp, people new to the app still do not know how to send digital wishes. So let’s celebrate the bond of sister and brother over WhatsApp. As this innocent yet strong relation is considered as one of the purest relation where two people can be each other’s friend and parent at the same time. Lots of happy and sad memories are share among brother and sister relationship.

Here are the steps to install the stickers of Diwali wishes on your WhatsApp:

· Step 1: Update the latest version of WhatsApp.

· Step 2: After updating open chat-box.

· Step 3: Click on emoji icon

· Step 4: In the bottom panel, there would be three options- emoji, GIF and stickers

· Step 5: Click on the sticker symbol

· Step 6: ‘you haven’t sent any stickers yet’ would be displayed.

· Step 7: On top right corner of the box, ‘+’ would be there

· Step 8: Click on ‘+’ and it will show a list of stickers which you can download and send to your contact

· Step 9: It would display a PlayStore symbol with ‘get more stickers’ text

· Step 10: After clicking on it, you will be redirected to the PlayStore where a list of sticker app will appear. Download of your choice.

Wish you a very Happy Bhai Dhooja!