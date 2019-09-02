Coconuts, Fish Food, Pencils: Check out these innovative Ganesh Idols

Bappa is here, and the festive spirit for Mumbaikars has sky rocketed amid the ongoing chants, pujas and relishing the Vighnaharta’s favourite modaks. While most of Ganesh Chaturthi follows the same routine as every year, the ongoing impact of climate change and the innovative minds of youngistaan have transformed the Trunk God into unique, as well as eco-friendly avatars.
Here are some extraordinary idols of Lord Ganesha
This one is created using 13,000 pencils and measures up to 12 feet in height. It is located at Sapurpada Sarvajanic Ganshotsav Mandal, Kandivali West.
This is the tallest Ganpati idol in Mumbai- 'Khetwadicha Mahaganpati in Girgaon, and has a height of 35 feet from ground.
Artisans in Bengaluru, sculpted an idol using over 9000 peeled coconuts.
This is a classic example of eco-friendly idol, made using leaves.
A Ganesh idol in Chennai is made out figs, dry fruits and nuts.
Cambay Tiger under their CSR has joined hands with artists to create vegetarian Soya Fish Food Ganesh idols.
This Ganpati idol at Byculla is decorated with 11,111 shells and 5,000 pearls.
