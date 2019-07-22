Chandrayaan-2 launch today: How and where to watch India’s Moon mission live

Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1 began on Sunday evening. ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday. The Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, less than an hour before the launch, the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected. ISRO Chief said that Chandrayaan-2 will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," said Sivan. It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

Countdown begins

The countdown for Monday's Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission launch that started at 6.43 p.m. on Sunday is progressing smoothly, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. The rocket and spacecraft's systems will undergo checks and fueling during the countdown. The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2.43 p.m. later. According to ISRO, fueling of the second stage/engine with unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and nitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) has been completed.

Where to Watch the Live Stream

A total of 7,500 persons have registered online with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to watch India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) roaring towards the skies carrying Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft on Monday afternoon, it is learned. People from various places have registered to witness the launch. The ISRO decided to allow the general public to witness the launch recently. A gallery has been built for the purpose. The gallery has a capacity of about 10,000 people, ISRO plans to increase the number of viewers in a gradual manner.

ISRO will live stream the event on its Twitter and Facebook page. While Doordarshan will live stream the event its YouTube channel.

Here’s how and where to watch the mission live:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)