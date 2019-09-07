Chandrayaan 2: Haters say #IndiaFailed, others laud ISRO despite setback

In a last stage snag, the communication link between India's moon lander Vikram and the moon orbiter got snapped as the former was descending towards the moon's South Pole early on Saturday, throwing suspense over the fate of Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission.
Announcing the snapping of communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said, the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was 2.1 km from the moon surface.
The much awaited lunar mission had eyes on it from spectators across the globe.
Although the ISRO officials were crestfallen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them: "Be courageous."
While the rough braking phase of the lander was done well, the communication link between Vikram and the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter got snapped when the former was at an altitude of 2.1 km above the moon surface.
