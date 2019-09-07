Chandrayaan 2: Haters say #IndiaFailed, others laud ISRO despite setback

In a last stage snag, the communication link between India's moon lander Vikram and the moon orbiter got snapped as the former was descending towards the moon's South Pole early on Saturday, throwing suspense over the fate of Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Announcing the snapping of communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said, the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was 2.1 km from the moon surface.

The much awaited lunar mission had eyes on it from spectators across the globe. However, the snag led to #IndiaFailed on Twitter. While some made harsh remarks, others lauded ISRO. Here are some reactions.