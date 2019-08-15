Celebrate Independence Day 2019 at this museum in Mumbai

As the nation is all set to celebrate 73rd Independence Day, Mumbai appears to be abuzz with a number of events. One such event is organised at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum. From movie-screening to storytelling, the museum, the six-day long festival has something for everyone.

Free Museum Tours (August 15)

Celebrate Independence Day at the museum with free tours, film screenings and activities.

When: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm (English)

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm (Marathi)

Bunting Activity (August 13 to 18)

What freedom means to you? Write down your messages on coloured paper and the museum will put it up on a bunting inside the museum.

When: 10 am - 5:30 pm

Patriotic Children's Film Festival (August 15)

The Museum in collaboration with Children’s Film Society of India is organising movie screenings of Indian films for children. The films are educational that will encourage the kids to reflect on the world around us. The screening is for kids of 5 years and above. The entry to the screening is free and open to all with museum entry ticket.

Bal Shivaji (The Young Shivaji)

When: 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Heda Hoda (The Blind Camel)

When: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Chota Sipahi (The Little Soldier)

When: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Storytelling Performance | Discovery of India with Folktales

Back by popular demand with new stories, ‘Discovery of India with Folktales’ is an amazing storytelling performance that will transport children and adults alike through the length and breadth of India with handpicked folklore from the country. The entry to the screening is free and open to all with museum entry ticket.

When: August 18, 4 pm - 5:30 pm

Age group: 4 to 12 years.

