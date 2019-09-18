Before Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', these Hollywood movies were also shot in Mumbai

Christopher Nolan arrived in Mumbai last week to shoot the mega starrer action epic ‘Tenet’. The film features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia, British veteran actor Michael Caine and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. The Dunkirk director is yet to reveal any specifics about the film and hence the films story line remains a mystery. However it was confirmed by Warner Bros. back in May that “Tenet” is “set in the world of international espionage” which will be shot in seven nations.
There are several action scenes that will be shot in Mumbai. The maximum city has garnered a lot of attention by a number of international filmmakers. From the Oscar and hearts winning film Slumdog Millionaire to one of the famous Mission Impossible franchise, these are the movies that were shot in the ‘City of Dreams’…
Million Dollar Arm
Million Dollar arm is based on the dramatization of a true story. It is a biographical drama based on life of the baseball pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Craig Gillespie story revolves around how the agent J.B., and how he discovered two baseball pitchers from a country that worships cricket. Some of the scenes in the movie were shot in Mumbai.
Slumdog Millionaire
Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire won an Oscar and the hearts of people. It is loosely based on the Vikas Swarup novel, Q&A. The story revolves around Jamal’s life experiences while growing up in the slums of Mumbai. It stars Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and Anil Kapoor. The film was majorly shot in Asia’s largest slum Dharavi, Mumbai.
Mission Impossible- Ghost Protocol
The illustrious Mission Impossible franchise shot their fourth part in several famous cities around the world like Budapest, Prague, Moscow, Vancouver, Bangalore, Dubai and Mumbai. The spy thriller is known for its action sequences and a few of them were shot in Mumbai. It also starred Anil Kapoor.
Outsourced
John Jeffcoat directed rom-com film is about the cultural shock of the lead character who is a foreigner in India. The shooting for the film went on for about two months in Mumbai.
