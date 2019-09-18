Before Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', these Hollywood movies were also shot in Mumbai

Christopher Nolan arrived in Mumbai last week to shoot the mega starrer action epic ‘Tenet’. The film features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia, British veteran actor Michael Caine and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. The Dunkirk director is yet to reveal any specifics about the film and hence the films story line remains a mystery. However it was confirmed by Warner Bros. back in May that “Tenet” is “set in the world of international espionage” which will be shot in seven nations.

There are several action scenes that will be shot in Mumbai. The maximum city has garnered a lot of attention by a number of international filmmakers. From the Oscar and hearts winning film Slumdog Millionaire to one of the famous Mission Impossible franchise, these are the movies that were shot in the ‘City of Dreams’…