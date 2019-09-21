Bebo’s best on-screen avatars

Having been in the industry for 19 years now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a colourful character graph against the blank canvas of Bollywood. From Pooh to Dr Preet Sahni, Bollywood’s beloved Bebo has played each part with such dedication that often her character helps us recall the movie name.
As a dedication to her on her birthday, we are listing down our favourite avatars of Kareena.
Jab We Met (2007)
The happily eccentric lady, Geet Dhillon, who can talk non-stop with strangers definitely stole our hearts away with her will to straighten people who try to fool her. The complex character of Geet won Kareena the Filmfare Best Actor (Female).
Refugee (2000)
Kareena debuted alongside Abhishekh Bachchan in 2000 as Nazneen in the movie Refugee. As her first movie, Kareena did a great job in impressing the audience as well as the critics. She even won the Filmfare Best Debut Award for the movie.
Omkara (2006)
As the fearless Dolly Mishra, Kareena was definitely the star of the movie Omkara. The movie was based on the Shakesperian drama Othello. Dolly was the courageous, innocent girl in love with Omkara (Ajay Devgn).
Kareena, as the prostitute Chameli in the movie Chameli, was one of the most well-portrayed characters. She kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. She effortlessly communicates the character’s struggle on screen.
3 Idiots (2009)
Pia, the studious, smart and responsible daughter Pia from 3 Idiots represents a lot of young Indian women who are stuck in the middle of fulfilling their father’s dreams and struggling to find their voice. Her on-point humour and chemistry with Amir Khan are perfect for the movie’s plot.
