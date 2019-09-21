Bebo’s best on-screen avatars

Having been in the industry for 19 years now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a colourful character graph against the blank canvas of Bollywood. From Pooh to Dr Preet Sahni, Bollywood’s beloved Bebo has played each part with such dedication that often her character helps us recall the movie name.

As a dedication to her on her birthday, we are listing down our favourite avatars of Kareena.