Amazon Prime Day 2019: Sale begins with offers on speakers, mobile phones, TV and more

Amazon Prime Day is already here. The sale that began on July 15 features hundreds of deals on products from all major categories. The sale looks promising with amazing deals on everything from speakers to mobile phones. The event is open exclusively to Prime subscribers and will unleash a constant flow of deals over a period of 48 hours. It promises tons of deals on laptops, tablets, Chromebooks, MacBooks, and iPads. The Prime Day sale will run for 48 hours across 18 countries and will end at midnight, July 16. The two-day shopping event promises great deals on mobile phones, LED TVs headphones, laptops, speakers, and much more.

Here’s our curated list:

Amazon Echo - Smart speaker with Alexa

Powered by Dolby, Amazon Echo is a powerful hands-free speaker that connects to Alexa Voice Service to play music, make calls, answer questions, and provide information, news, sports scores, and weather, everything instantly. The speaker even allows you to get traffic updates, set alarms, and control other home devices with Alexa. Price: Rs 5,999 (MRP 9,999)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation)

The all-new Kindle 10th generation has 6 inch display with built-in light connects to WiFi and comes with glare free display that gives you a real paper feel while reading. The Kindle allows you to select from millions of books including new titles and bestsellers. Also, Prime members have unlimited access to hundreds of books.

Price: Rs 6,249 (MRP 7,999)

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch has one of the best deals that save over Rs 12,000. The watch features 1.0 inch super AMOLED display and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500)

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV

The Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV has an amazing deal you cannot afford to miss. During the Prime Day Sale, the TV is priced Rs 59,999 saving over Rs 40,000. The TV comes with 4K UHD and supports applications including YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, and Jio Cinema, to name a few. Get an additional cashback of Rs 1,750 if you use HDFC bank debit or credit card.

Price: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 1,04,900)

Honor Play (Navy Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The mobile phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 16 MP front camera, and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB. Avail up to Rs 8,050 off on exchange. You can also get the phone on a no-cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Price: Rs 12,999 (MRP 21,999)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is available for Rs. 9,999, saving Rs 7,500, during the sale period. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Other features include 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 12 MP and 20 MP dual rear camera and 20 MP front-facing camera. Also, get up to Rs 8,999 off on exchange. Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499)