Amavasya Pitru Paksha 2019: Importance, Tithi, how to perform Shraddha and Muhurat

The sacred days of Pitru Paksha are coming to an end, the auspicious day of Pitru Moksha Amavasya is tomorrow. It is believed, doing Shraddha on this day will bring peace to all the ancestors.

Read below to know how to perform shraddha on Pitra Amavasya nd the right muhurta to perform it.

How to bid farewell to the souls of your ancestors on Pitru Paksha Amavasya:

The followers of Hinduism believe the souls of their ancestors visit Earth on this day and go back to their heavenly abode on the same day too.

To please the souls of your forefathers, prepare a meal without garlic and ancestors with clean hands. Keep aside some food for the cow, ant, dog and crow deities and perform the sacred havan.

Invite brahmins to your house and feed them the meal prepared with due respect. Members of the family can eat after the Brahmins are fed.

Post the meal, sit with your family and pray for the well-being of the souls of your ancestors.

Pitru Paksha Amavasya Tithi and Muhurata:

Amavasya Shraddha on Saturday, the 28th of September,

Amavasya starts on the 28th of September from 03.46 a.m.

Qutup Muhurata- 11.25 a.m to 12. 12 p.m

Rohin Muhurata- 12.12 p.m to 1. 00 p.m