A short list of Bollywood songs to be played during Navaratri

The longest Hindu festival, Navaratri marks the celebration of the feminine spirit and female strength. Practising Hindus celebrate the festival by worshipping the goddess Durga and her nine avatars.

According to the mythological story, Mahishasur, the evil Asura king was gifted immortality by Lord Shiva, which he misused to terrorise the people on the Earth. To end his unjust reign, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva created Durga and provided her with Shakti — the divine feminine form of power and strength. Bestowed with the highest of powers, goddess Durga killed the evil Asura king, Mahishasur in a nine-day-long battle.

It is also believed that Goddess Durga is a reincarnation of Goddess Parvati, who is the wife of Lord Shiva. Shakti—another avatar of Goddess Parvati—is the goddess of power that runs through the universe.

Bollywood has celebrated Navratri and worshipped goddess Durga in several songs. If you’re a Bollywood fan and a devotee of goddess Durga, these songs might be your jam for the next days of Navaratri.