Ponung Doming becomes the first woman to become Lieutenant Colonel in the army

Ponung Doming makes history by becoming the first female Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian army.
After four and a half years of service in the army, Ponung received her hard-earned Lieutenant Colonal yesterday. The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, took to Twitter to congratulate the braveheart woman.
The National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval also tweeted his best wishes and called Ponung an empowered woman.
Ponung was reported by the local Arunachal 24 saying, "I will consider myself blessed if I am able to inspire even a single person to do whatever little we can do for our state and the country,".
Ponung studied civil engineering in Maharashtra and joined L & T, Kolkata for two years. All this while, she prepared herself for the Service Selection Board, Allahabad. In 2008 she joined the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
