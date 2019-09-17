Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Significance of the celebrations

Lord Vishwakarma, believed to be the first architect and engineer of the world, helped lay the founding stone of the universe. According to the Hindu calendar, Kanya Sankranti, the Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja day usually falls on the 17th of September. Born during the Magh Shukla Trayodashi, he is also believed to be an avatar of Lord Shiva.

The Hindu mythology credits Vishwakarma for the construction of the holy city-Dwarka, Hastinapur, and the palace of illusions or the Pandavas’ Maya Sabha. Vishwakarma is mentioned in the Rigveda and also credited with the science of architecture and mechanics, the Sthapatya Veda.

Factory owners, workers, artisans, and people working in shops and industries celebrate the Vishwakarma Puja or Jayanti majorly. He is said to be the creator of Lord Indras’ Vajra. Believers also worship their tools and equipment and ask for Vishwakarma’s blessings.

Celebrated on the last day of the month of Bhadra, devotees place new picture frames and idols of the lord. The idol is also placed in decorated marques and on raised platforms while the puja rituals take place. The right moment for the puja as per the Drik Panchang is 1.19 p.m.

The puja is often followed by a traditional feast for the community.