Celebrate Onam and authentic Keralite cuisine in Mumbai

As Indians, we celebrate too many festivals throughout the year. Our calendars are marked with festivals of various states, languages and religions. Though we might not indulge in the traditional aspects of all festivals, our love for food has us knowing and enjoying several inter-state and inter-cultural cuisines.
To celebrate the spirit of Onam, a festival native to Malayalis and the state of Kerela, we have put together a few restaurants that offer traditional Onam sadhya for one and all. If anyone has to experience the Keralite cuisine in Mumbai, these places are a must-visit on Onam.
Dakshin Culture Curry, Mahim
The Dakshin Culture Curry brings together the spices and flavours from the prominent states of the south and presents it to suit a Mumbaikars’ pallet. If you’d like to relish the intersection of distinct flavours, visit the restaurant for its special Onam Sadhya lunch today.
Just Kerela, Chakala
Sitting amidst the hustling spots of Andheri, Just Kerela is a tiny replica of any traditional kitchen in Kerela. Along with a mouthwatering Kerela cuisine, it also includes a bar for the ones thirsty for liquor.
Just Kerela has put together Onam special lunch with 25 dishes. If you’re away from home and craving an Onam meal, head over to Just Kerela.
Hotel Samraj, 2nd Floor, Chakala Road, Andheri East, Mumbai
Hotel Deluxe, Fort
Every year on Onam, Hotel deluxe offers the traditional Onam Sadhya to its visitors that range from college students to businessmen craving for a proper Malayali meal. So, head over to Hotel deluxe for a full course Onam Sadhya that won’t dig a hole in your pocket.
10-A, Opp. Citi Bank, Pitha Street, Fort, Mumbai
