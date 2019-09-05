Most Iconic and Relatable Teachers We’ve Seen on Screen

Hitchki (2018)

Hitchki portrays the determination and dedication of a teacher, Naina Mathur (Rani Mukherjee) towards her students.Despite suffering from a rare nerve disorder that causes her to break into hiccups while speaking, she manages to make a notorious group of students realize her worth and the importance of education.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Taree Zameen Par was a ground-breaking movie that talked about a common learning disability- Dyslexia, parental pressure and the flaws of our education system.

The movie depicts the life of a school-boy, Ishaan (Darsheel Safari) who is sent to a boarding school by his parents as a punishment. Ishaan meets Ram (Amir Khan), an Art teacher at the boarding school who is the first person to recognize Ishaans’ Dyslexia. He, therefore, takes up unconventional ways to provide him with the support needed. Ram educates Ishaans’ parents on his condition and advocates for him.

Black (2005)

Black, inspired by Helen Kellers’ life-story, beautifully depicts the struggles of a girl with disabilities, and the journey she undertakes with her teacher towards establishing power over the disabilities.

The movie delves into the bond shared by the teacher, Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bacchan) and the girl, Michelle (Rani Mukherjee). Throughout the movie, Debraj is shown going out of his way to ensure Michelle completes her education and learns to work around her disability.

3 Idiots

Veeru Sahastrabuddhe or referred to as Virus (Boman Irani) in the movie, is the classic character of a rigid and feared professor.

He wonderfully plays the authoritarian in the movie with a fixed set of principles. In the end, he recognizes the excellence of his student and rewards him. With a touch of humour and humanity, the character comes a full circle. He, therefore, is one of the most relatable teachers in Bollywood.

Iqbal

Iqbal is the story of a boy, played by Shreyas Talpade, who dreams of playing for the Indian National Cricket team. He asks an ex-cricketer, Mohit (Naseeruddin Shah) to train him and be his guide.

Mohit trains Iqbal and polishes his skills. He opens up opportunities for Iqbal by getting him a place in the Ranji Trophy.