Coconuts, Fish Food, Pencils: Check out these innovative Ganesh Idols

Bappa is here, and the festive spirit for Mumbaikars has sky rocketed amid the ongoing chants, pujas and relishing the Vighnaharta’s favourite modaks. While most of Ganesh Chaturthi follows the same routine as every year, the ongoing impact of climate change and the innovative minds of youngistaan have transformed the Trunk God into unique, as well as eco-friendly avatars.

Here are some extraordinary idols of Lord Ganesha

This one is created using 13,000 pencils and measures up to 12 feet in height. It is located at Sapurpada Sarvajanic Ganshotsav Mandal, Kandivali West.