Hartalika Teej 2019: Significance, legend, rituals, tithi and all you need to know

Hartalika Teej is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The day comes a month after Hariyali Teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. It is celebrated by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and progeny. ‘Hartalika’ is a combination of two words ‘Harat’ meaning ‘abduction’ and ‘Aalika’ meaning female friend. According to the legend, to escape Goddess Parvati’s marriage with Lord Vishnu against her wish, her friend took her to the thick forest.

Legend

The festival is known as Hartalika Teej due to a legend associated with it. Devi Shailputri started penance to please Lord Shiva since her childhood. She prayed for twelve years, which was followed by another 64 years austerity and penance to please Lord Shiva

According to a legend, Goddess Parvati incarnated as Goddess Shailaputri is the daughter of Himalaya. On the suggestion of sage Narada, her father promised to marry her to Lord Vishnu. When she came to know about her father’s decision she was shocked and asked her friend for help. Her friend took her to the thick forest so that she doesn’t marry Lord Vishnu against her wish. Parvati underwent penance for years to marry Shiva.

On the third day of the month of Bhadrapada, Parvati made a Shiva lingam using her hair and prayed to Shiva. He was impressed and committed that he would marry her. And Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva got married with her father’s blessings. Since then, the day is known as ‘Hartalika Teej’. The word is derived from two words ‘Harat’ which means ‘abduction’ and ‘Aalika’ means a female friend.

Rituals

Women stay vigil all night chanting hymns of Shiva and Parvati. The fast is also known as ‘Nishivasar Nirjala Vrat’ and is observed by not drinking water and is broken the next day. Married women observe the fast for a happy married life and unmarried ones to get a husband like Lord Shiva. Women wear beautiful sarees and apply the henna paste on their palms and feet. There is also a tradition of offering coconut to relatives. Women visit their maternal homes and seek the blessings of elders.

Tithi

Tritiya tithi begins: 8:27 am on September 1

Tritiya tithi ends: 4:57 am on September 2