Confused whether this is India’s 72nd Independence Day or 73rd? Here's your answer

India will celebrate Independence Day on August 15. Like every year, people are confused over whether this is India’s 72nd Independence Day or 73rd. The misperception arises because a lot people don’t understand the difference between Independence Day and Year of Independence.

Still confused? Read on…

It was on August 15, 1947, when India gained freedom from the British Rule and decided to be an independent democracy. Mathematically, if we got the freedom in 1947, celebrated 1st Anniversary in 1948, 10th in 1957, 50th in 97, 60th in 2007, than it is the 73rd anniversary. Let’s try to understand it with one more example. A kid that is born today i.e. 16th Aug 2019 will celebrate his 1st Birthday next year which means his 10th Birthday will be in 2029, 20th in 2039 and similarly 70th in 2089. It will not suddenly become his 71st birthday in 2089.

So, India completes 72 years of Independence on Thursday, but it will be the 73rd Independence Day, on 15 August (Thursday).

Every year, on 15th August, the country celebrates freedom from the British rule. As we celebrate independence, we also celebrate the rich Indian culture and tradition. On this day, India witnesses a huge celebration of independence with tricolour flag hoisting, parades and cultural functions across the country. Independence Day is one of the most significant days in Indian history that reminds us of the bravery of our freedom fighters. With buildings illuminated by the tricolour, people pay homage to our leaders and great fighters who fought and gave up their lives for India’s freedom “Our Freedom”.