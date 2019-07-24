10 lyrical gems by Mohammed Rafi that have an everlasting charm

Mohammed Rafi was one of the most versatile and talented singers. He lent his voice to thousands of songs in numerous languages including English, Farsi, Arabic, Creole, Dutch, Sinhalese and many regional Indian languages including Konkani, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Odia, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Sindhi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Magahi, Maithili. From patriotic to peppy songs, from bhajans to ghazals, and from sad to romantic songs, you name it and he has nailed it. He has been felicitated with several awards in his lifetime including six Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri by the Government of India. In 2001, he was honoured with the title ‘Best Singer of the Millennium’ by Hero Honda and Stardust Magazine. On July 31, 1980, at the age of 55, Mohammed Rafi passed away following a massive heart attack.

As a celebration of his life, we have curated a list of 10 songs that have an everlasting charm.