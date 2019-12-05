Zomato asks for bizarre restaurant names, and even Chetan Bhagat was blown away by this one

Zomato, the restaurant aggregator and food delivery app took to their Twitter to start a fun interaction with its fans. Zomato asked people to tweet the most creative restaurant names they've ever heard and trust us, the internet wasn't ready for it!

Zomato often engages in conversation with it's consumers through social media. On Tuesday, it tweeted, "What is the most creative restaurant name you've ever come across?"

Twitterati instantly flooded social media with these hilariously creative restaurant names from 'Bhuk Lagi hai?' to 'Sandwich Hub, Sandwich that'll make you come'.

Here are a few of them: