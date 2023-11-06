 'Yuck, This Is Gross': Video Showing How Bhelpuri's Murmura Is Made Gives Foodies Goosebumps; Netizens React
The video was captioned to read: "I love Bhelpuri, but..." It threw light on the process of preparing the snack's main ingredient Murmura which turned out to be quite unhygienic.

In case you are enjoying a cone full of Bhelpuri, we warm you from watching a video that is doing the rounds on social media. A reel shared by a dietician on Instagram showed how Murmura, an ingredient used in the chaat dish, was made. The video was an unpleasant one as it filmed the unhygienic settings in which it was prepared. WATCH VIDEO

The video opened by showing a man carrying a huge sack of rice kernels into a milky muddy storage area of a factory. Seconds later, the semi-naked man who was full of sweat was seen emptying the contents of a floor followed by smashing it with his legs. The next step involved machine-based processing.

It was captioned to read: "I love Bhelpuri, but..." It threw light on the process of preparing the snack's main ingredient Murmura which turned out to be quite unhygienic. The post was further captioned saying, "Murmura is considered to be one of the healthiest snacks but seeing how it is made in the factories made me throw up."

The clip gathered 2.30 million views on the content-sharing site. The comments section ran down showing several people expressing their disgust over the food preparation. People termed it "Yuck" and shared relevant emojis. One of the users called it "Gross."

