You've got to be 'kidding': Durex's 'punny' reaction to Katrina-Vicky wedding is leaving netizens in splits

Contraceptive brand 'Durex' is known for its fun and mischievous social media marketing tactics. The brand is often seen giving its naughty yet witty takes on current topics, leaving social media users in splits.

The posts from its Instagram account often do rounds on social media attracting thousands of likes and comments from netizens. Similarly one such post that is going extremely viral on the internet is that of Bollywood stars- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Wedding.

See the Viral post here:

Durex's post that somewhat looks like an invitation card reads, " Dear Vicky and Katrina, you've got to be kidding if we are not invited" with the word 'kidding' written in bold to convey the pun and endorse the condom brand it self. The post went viral in no time and picked over 37,000 likes with hundreds of comments from users who couldn't stop laughing and appreciating the social media manager of the account for his sense of humor.



Here's how some of the Instagram users reacted to the post:

Advertisement

Instagram

Instagram

The power couple's wedding will take place in Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:28 PM IST