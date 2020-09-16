YouTuber Carry Minati to be part of Bigg Boss 14? Twitterati react with hilarious memes

Popular Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar better known as Carry Minati is all set to be a part of Bollywood actor Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, reported India Today. The 21-year-old, who gained popularity after creating roasting videos, is already in Mumbai and is quarantined in a hotel. Reportedly, he will be joining the shoot on October 1 at Mumbai's Film City. The premiere episode of the show airs on October 3.
However, contrary to the reports, the YouTuber has denied being part of the reality TV show. During a live stream, Carry Minati said that the news of him being part of Bigg Boss 14 is not true.
Meanwhile, Twitterati reacted with hilarious memes after the reports of Carry's Bigg Boss 14 entry started doing the rounds. Here are some of the best reactions:
According to the reports, Bigg Boss 14 will have a mix of TV stars, reality stars and YouTubers.
Recently, Salman had launched a new Bigg Boss promo in which he says, "Boredome hoga chaknachoor, tension ka udega fuse, stress ka bajega band, hopelessness ki bajegi pungi. Ab scene paltega aur Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab."
