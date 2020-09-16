YouTuber Carry Minati to be part of Bigg Boss 14? Twitterati react with hilarious memes

Popular Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar better known as Carry Minati is all set to be a part of Bollywood actor Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, reported India Today. The 21-year-old, who gained popularity after creating roasting videos, is already in Mumbai and is quarantined in a hotel. Reportedly, he will be joining the shoot on October 1 at Mumbai's Film City. The premiere episode of the show airs on October 3.

However, contrary to the reports, the YouTuber has denied being part of the reality TV show. During a live stream, Carry Minati said that the news of him being part of Bigg Boss 14 is not true.

