'Your ear, your responsibility': Petition on Change.org urges Amruta Fadnavis to not release her new song

From her songs to her social media tiffs with the ruling government in Maharashtra, the wife of the former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis never really misses a mark.

Unaffected by the negativity that keeps coming at her, Amruta Fadnavis is known for giving it back to trolls on Twitter. Yesterday, challenging the trolls, during an interview given to Mumbai Tak, she announced that the trolls are indeed welcome as she is going to release a new song on the coming Thursday.

She also stated that the song is the promotional song for a suspense movie.

The announcement by the banker led to the blast of reactions on social media. Meanwhile, a petition was signed on change.org to urge makers to not release her new song. As of now, 500 people have signed the petition.

Although the petition nowhere has her name, it has her photo. "To protect the environment by requesting not to sing and hence to stop the sound pollution," says the petition in the description.

It also says, "Mami's new song is coming next Thursday. Noise pollution caused by this song can be dangerous for human. You need to sign a petition to stop them from releasing this song. Your ear, your responsibility."