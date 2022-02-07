'You will forever be missed': Suresh Raina after father's demise

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand Raina, had passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

According to reports, Trilokchand was a military officer, who breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

On Monday morning, Raina took to Twitter and expressed grief over his father's demise. He stated that the pain is undescribable and that he would miss his 'pillar of strength' forever.

"No words can describe the pain of loosing a father. Yesterday, on passing away of my father, I also lost my support system, my pillar of strength. He was a true fighter till his last breath. May you rest in peace Papa. You will forever be missed,", read the tweet.

Earlier, Raina's former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh expressed his sorrow at the passing of Raina's father. "Very sad to hear Suresh Raina's father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also condoled the demise. "Saddened to hear about the demise of @ImRaina's father. May god give strength to the family & loved ones," tweeted Gambhir.

The 35-year old Raina who represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s, hasn't played any competitive cricket since IPL 2021. The southpaw is listed at the base price of INR 2 crore in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:27 AM IST