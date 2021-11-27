e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi chairs important meeting on COVID-19 situation and vaccinationIndia reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 386
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:02 PM IST

'You will be remembered forever': Twitterati pay tributes to cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 7th death anniversary

FPJ Web Desk
Phillip Hughes | Photo Credit: ICC/Twitter

Phillip Hughes | Photo Credit: ICC/Twitter

Advertisement

Though today marks the seventh death anniversary of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes who passed away in the hospital on November 27 2014. Cricket fans can never forget his contributions to the sport as they continue to remember him even today.

Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match. Hughes was batting on 63 at the time when the ball hit him hard to death. On his seventh death anniversary, many remembered and expressed their words towards the late Australian cricketer.

Few hours ago today, Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team David Andrew Warner shared on his Instagram handle a nostalgic snap with Phillip Hughes.

Have a look:

'It’s hard to believe its 7 years since we lost our great little mate in tragic heartbreaking circumstances. Gone but never ever forgotten. Your cheeky smile & infectious attitude made us all better people. Loved & respected by so many, my love to family & friends RIP Bruz,' tweeted Cricket coach Darren Berry.

Advertisement

the Australian Cricketer's Association in memory of the talented sportsman shared his pic captioning the post in bold ,'Remembering Phil Hughes'. While, the England's Barmy Army tweeted n his death anniversary, 'RIP Phil Hughes years to the day, massive love to all @CricketAus'.

Advertisement

A fan @SrkGourab deeply missing Philip wrote in a tweet, 'On this day in 2014 Philip Hughes left us with a tragic bouncer.#63NotOutForever You will be remembered forever, Philip Hughes. #63NotOut'. '7 years passed!! This smile never be fade!! Never ever forgotten!! Miss you & Love you Bro #63NotOut #philiphughes #PH408,' another fan with username @sreya_watson said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Here's how netizens have paid tributes on social media :

ALSO READ

Watch video: After Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe', Akhilesh Yadav launches 'Khadeda Hoibe' song to... Watch video: After Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe', Akhilesh Yadav launches 'Khadeda Hoibe' song to...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:02 PM IST
Advertisement