'You will be remembered forever': Twitterati pay tributes to cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 7th death anniversary

Though today marks the seventh death anniversary of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes who passed away in the hospital on November 27 2014. Cricket fans can never forget his contributions to the sport as they continue to remember him even today.

Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match. Hughes was batting on 63 at the time when the ball hit him hard to death. On his seventh death anniversary, many remembered and expressed their words towards the late Australian cricketer.

Few hours ago today, Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team David Andrew Warner shared on his Instagram handle a nostalgic snap with Phillip Hughes.

Have a look:

Loading View on Instagram

'It’s hard to believe its 7 years since we lost our great little mate in tragic heartbreaking circumstances. Gone but never ever forgotten. Your cheeky smile & infectious attitude made us all better people. Loved & respected by so many, my love to family & friends RIP Bruz,' tweeted Cricket coach Darren Berry.

Advertisement

It’s hard to believe its 7 years since we lost our great little mate in tragic heartbreaking circumstances. Gone but never ever forgotten. Your cheeky smile & infectious attitude made us all better people. Loved & respected by so many, my love to family & friends RIP Bruz 🏏💔 pic.twitter.com/SW3ivl4FUN — Darren Berry (@ChuckBerry1969) November 27, 2021

the Australian Cricketer's Association in memory of the talented sportsman shared his pic captioning the post in bold ,'Remembering Phil Hughes'. While, the England's Barmy Army tweeted n his death anniversary, 'RIP Phil Hughes years to the day, massive love to all @CricketAus'.

Advertisement

RIP Phil Hughes ❤️



7️⃣ years to the day, massive love to all @CricketAus 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J0EQVRA1TJ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 27, 2021

A fan @SrkGourab deeply missing Philip wrote in a tweet, 'On this day in 2014 Philip Hughes left us with a tragic bouncer.#63NotOutForever You will be remembered forever, Philip Hughes. #63NotOut'. '7 years passed!! This smile never be fade!! Never ever forgotten!! Miss you & Love you Bro #63NotOut #philiphughes #PH408,' another fan with username @sreya_watson said in a tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Here's how netizens have paid tributes on social media :

On this day seven years ago, tragedy struck the cricket world with the tragic passing of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.



Gone but never forgotten. 63 not out and forever in the hearts of the cricket community



RIP Philip Hughes 🇦🇺🏏 pic.twitter.com/uzIPPzCVje — Michael Soh 💜🤍⚓️⚽️ (@mick_soh) November 27, 2021

You are always be NOT OUT in the cricket fraternity 💛💚 #PhilipHughes pic.twitter.com/6Qu70SvFt9 — ANIL G.C. 🇳🇵 (@Anil_Bluez) November 27, 2021

The legendary Michael Clarke was right, after winning the World Cup’15 he quoted- " We played with 16 men with the spirit of Phil Hughes " #63NotOut #PhilipHughes pic.twitter.com/XcElPxHqth — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 27, 2021

Never forgotten.

My thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and fans.#63notout #PhilipHughes https://t.co/N7Tw1Hf9La — Suniya Kiran (@KiranSuniya) November 27, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:02 PM IST