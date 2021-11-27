'You will be remembered forever': Twitterati pay tributes to cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 7th death anniversary

Though today marks the seventh death anniversary of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes who passed away in the hospital on November 27 2014. Cricket fans can never forget his contributions to the sport as they continue to remember him even today.
Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match. Hughes was batting on 63 at the time when the ball hit him hard to death. On his seventh death anniversary, many remembered and expressed their words towards the late Australian cricketer.
Few hours ago today, Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team David Andrew Warner shared on his Instagram handle a nostalgic snap with Phillip Hughes.
Have a look:
Loading
'It’s hard to believe its 7 years since we lost our great little mate in tragic heartbreaking circumstances. Gone but never ever forgotten. Your cheeky smile & infectious attitude made us all better people. Loved & respected by so many, my love to family & friends RIP Bruz,' tweeted Cricket coach Darren Berry.
It’s hard to believe its 7 years since we lost our great little mate in tragic heartbreaking circumstances. Gone but never ever forgotten. Your cheeky smile & infectious attitude made us all better people. Loved & respected by so many, my love to family & friends RIP Bruz 🏏💔 pic.twitter.com/SW3ivl4FUN— Darren Berry (@ChuckBerry1969) November 27, 2021
the Australian Cricketer's Association in memory of the talented sportsman shared his pic captioning the post in bold ,'Remembering Phil Hughes'. While, the England's Barmy Army tweeted n his death anniversary, 'RIP Phil Hughes years to the day, massive love to all @CricketAus'.
𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡 𝙃𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙨. pic.twitter.com/S8mzORWhwM— Australian Cricketers' Association (@ACA_Players) November 26, 2021
RIP Phil Hughes ❤️— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 27, 2021
7️⃣ years to the day, massive love to all @CricketAus 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J0EQVRA1TJ
A fan @SrkGourab deeply missing Philip wrote in a tweet, 'On this day in 2014 Philip Hughes left us with a tragic bouncer.#63NotOutForever You will be remembered forever, Philip Hughes. #63NotOut'. '7 years passed!! This smile never be fade!! Never ever forgotten!! Miss you & Love you Bro #63NotOut #philiphughes #PH408,' another fan with username @sreya_watson said in a tweet.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
7 years passed!!😥😥— Sreya (@sreya_watson) November 27, 2021
This smile never be fade!! Never ever forgotten!!
Miss you & Love you Bro💔😥#63NotOut #philiphughes #PH408 pic.twitter.com/aflc6BST5l
Here's how netizens have paid tributes on social media :
On this day seven years ago, tragedy struck the cricket world with the tragic passing of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.— Michael Soh 💜🤍⚓️⚽️ (@mick_soh) November 27, 2021
Gone but never forgotten. 63 not out and forever in the hearts of the cricket community
RIP Philip Hughes 🇦🇺🏏 pic.twitter.com/uzIPPzCVje
You are always be NOT OUT in the cricket fraternity 💛💚 #PhilipHughes pic.twitter.com/6Qu70SvFt9— ANIL G.C. 🇳🇵 (@Anil_Bluez) November 27, 2021
#OnThisDay in 2014— रोजिना पौडेल (@Rojinaa18) November 25, 2021
Philip Hughes was hit on his neck by a deadly bouncer 💔#BlackDayOfCricket 😌#63notoutforever pic.twitter.com/lxnf85eoBT
The legendary Michael Clarke was right, after winning the World Cup’15 he quoted- " We played with 16 men with the spirit of Phil Hughes " #63NotOut #PhilipHughes pic.twitter.com/XcElPxHqth— Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 27, 2021
Death Anniversary of Philip Hughes,incident which change the game!!! #RIP #PhilipHughes pic.twitter.com/m58RqFK5M3— Atharva Deshmukh (@Ro45hitian) November 27, 2021
Never forgotten.— Suniya Kiran (@KiranSuniya) November 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and fans.#63notout #PhilipHughes https://t.co/N7Tw1Hf9La
ALSO READWatch video: After Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe', Akhilesh Yadav launches 'Khadeda Hoibe' song to...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)