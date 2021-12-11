'You Complete Me...': Virat Kohli to Anushka Sharma on their 4th wedding anniversary, see adorable pics

Virushka are celebrating four years of their happy married life. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram sharing their dearest pictures in a long typed message towards one another.

Virat Kohli shared a pretty picture of his cute little family. In the selfie, Mr. and Mrs Kohli pose along with their daughter Vamika, where the prefers to cuddle her mom Anushka than posing for the click.

The cricketer took to Instagram and captioned his image to read, '4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness 🤪. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more ❤️. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin'.

Take a look the post, here:

While his better half Anushka Sharma posted a image off the two and wrote, 'here is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. 🎶

Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..

May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.'



Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 05:38 PM IST