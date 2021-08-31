e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

'You can swim here': Heavy rain across Delhi-NCR causes waterlogging; enraged netizens share pictures and videos to complain

FPJ Web Desk
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. | PTI

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. | PTI

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday leading to waterlogging on arterial roads, which in turn, caused severe traffic jams. People across Delhi took to social media to express their woes.

Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received moderate to heavy rain, the weatherman said.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging was reported on several key roads, including Shahjahan Road, W Point ITO, Thyagraj Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS, among others.

Traffic jams were also witnessed on the National Highway-24, near the Noida-Delhi Border.

The rainfall began at around 9.30 a.m., when people were about to leave from their homes or were already on the road to work.

Many took to various social media platforms to complain about the state of affairs in the national capital. Twitter has been flooded with pictures and videos of water-logged streets. Heavy criticism was showered on the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by netizens.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:03 PM IST
