You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin, says Elon Musk; here's all you need to know

If you have caught even a quick glimpse of Tesla chief Elon Musk's Twitter profile you are likely to be aware of deep and abiding love for cryptocurrencies. Over the last few months the SpaceX CEO has repeatedly sent digital currencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin soaring with his Twitter antics.

From buying Dogecoin for his toddler son to added "#bitcoin" to his Twitter profile - each of Musk's efforts have garnered thousands of appreciative reactions and seen a corresponding price rise. Now however, the mood appears to have turned somewhat more serious and pointedly towards Musk's own business interests.

You seem Tesla announcing recently that payments could now be made in bitcoin. And while this is limited to the United States at present, the Tesla chief assures that "pay by Bitcoin capability" will be made available outside the US later this year.

"Tesla is using only internal and open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency," he explained.