Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:17 PM IST

'You are my inspiration', netizens react to Harmilan Bains's fitness routine: watch video

The video was shared on Instagram.
Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Harmilan Bains, India's 1500 meter runner who also holds the national record in the category, constantly engages her social media fans with reels. She has 106k followers on Instagram and around half a dozen brand partnerships.

In a recent video shared by Bains on Instagram, she can be seen enjoying her fitness routine. The athlete is seen performing weight lifts at the gym with complete dedication and athletism. The reel hints at the satisfaction she gets from her workout which keeps her fit and also makes the country proud.

Watch the video, here:

Since the video posted, it has so far garnered over 84K views and several comments. "You are my inspiration", wrote an Instagrammer, while another typed in to say, "I admire you so much". Netizens flooded the reel with their comments and fire emojis. A user also called her a, "Fitness queen".

Take a look at few reactions, here:

“I am very particular about what I post. I want my profile to look really good so I don’t post anything randomly,” the Indian Express quoted Harmilan. She added saying, "I had around 40 thousand followers but after I broke the national record it just went crazy. I went from 40 to 100k in no time."

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:12 PM IST
