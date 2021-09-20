'You are my idol. But this isn’t done': Fans in utter shock as Virat Kohli announces 'last IPL as RCB captain'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has declared that he will step down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, only days after stepping down as leader of Team India's T20I team. Kohli has been the full-time captain of RCB since 2013, also being the only player to have represented only one franchise in every IPL season.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," said the 'ex-captain' to his fans who are in total shock and disappointment.

The sudden decision left the Kohli fans in tears as they took to Twitter to share their views and heartfelt messages for the cricketer who knew best to win hearts. Have a look at how Twitter users have taken the news of their favourite captain stepping down:

In 2016, Virat Kohli was voted India's most popular celebrity by Forbes. The cricketer is even ranked higher than cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as Bollywood superstars, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. Kohli has left left behind a mark in the hearts of all his fans and admirers with his commendable perfomance, both inside and outside the field.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:32 PM IST