Yogi Adityanath's pet dog 'Gullu' turns into Internet sensation after pictures go viral

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's new pet dog 'Gullu' has turned into an Internet sensation, hours after his photographs went viral on social media on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, on Sunday, offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple and when he came out, Gullu, a black Labrador pup, rushed out to greet him.

The Chief Minister fondled the pup and fed him biscuits while those present in the temple complex furiously clicked pictures.

Sources in the temple complex said that Yogi Adityanath was very fond of Gullu and the latter always rushed to meet the Chief Minister whenever he came to the temple.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had a black dog named 'Kalu'.

Kalu got photographed with the Chief Minister who fed him pieces of 'paneer'.

Kalu was brought to the Goraksh temple in December 2016 and Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister three months later in March 2017. Yogi earlier had a dog named Raja Babu which had died and he (Yogi) was rather disturbed after that.

"This black dog was gifted to Yogi ji in Delhi by a temple devotee. For some time, Kalu remained in Delhi and was then brought to Gorakhpur," said a temple source.