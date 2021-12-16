Year-ender 2021: Top photos that went viral this year

As we get closer to conclude this year, hope the year was good to you! Did trending posts and pictures keep you scroll and swipe all the days through? Looks like, social media through the year was buzzing with several messages and updates - from COVID-19 lockdown memes to VicKat wedding's exclusive pictures.

Take a quick glance at the photos that rocked the internet and pulled netizens to lose their passive mode.

Here you go with 3 photos of the year 2021!

1. Who's the bride confusion:

Lok Sabha MP and renowned Author Shashi Tharoor in December posted an image on his Twitter page which left netizens confused to question via comments, "Dulheraaja Kaun hain bhai ?? (Who's the bridegroom, bro??)"

In pictures, Shashi Tharoor is spotted wearing a pagdi and a flower garland while he stands next to the couple for a picture. He made the headlines for it as he visited the wedding of Abhishek Kulkarni in Mahabaleshwar wherein he very gracefully upstaged the groom.

Take a look at the picture, right here:

Dulheraaja Kaun hain bhai ?? — Dr. Jitesh Sahgal (@JiteshSahgal) December 5, 2021

2. The cute little family picture

On the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media sharing an adorable selfie of the cute family. It won hearts of netizens and went viral on the internet.

In the picture shared on Instagram, we see Mr. and Mrs Kohli pose along with their daughter Vamika, where the little one prefers to pet her mom Anushka than posing for the click.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

3. Let's walk along

The photograph was shared by CM Yogi Adityanath on his Twitter handle. He captioned it with a few lines of a poem in Hindi that read ''Hum nikal pade hain pran karke....Apna tan man arpan karke...ambar se uncha jana hai...ek naya Bharat banana hai,'' (We have taken a vow that we will make every sacrifice in building a new India).

Just before the UP assembly polls, pictures of both the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went increasingly viral on social media, thus making the reason of posting the picture pretty apt-clear.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 05:36 PM IST