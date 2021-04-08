Yahoo Answers to shut down next month; Twitter puts together a highlights reel of bizarre queries

There are many strange corners on the internet, filled with strange thoughts and conspiracy theories and paranoid delusions. And for many years, as people consulted others online and dissected their many problems, Yahoo Answers grew into one of the biggest repositories of its kind. Now, however, the site is rapidly headed towards oblivion, slated to shut down for good on May 4.

The website will only be available in read-only mode from April 20. After May 4, Yahoo Answers will completely cease to exist, redirecting users who try to access it to the main Yahoo page. Reports indicate that the data will not be archived.

A note sent to active Yahoo Answers members provides a little more detail as to why Yahoo is shutting down the platform, including that "it has become less popular over the years" and that the company "decided to shift our resources away" from the product to "focus on products that better serve our members."

For the last 15 years, Yahoo Answers has attempted to answer some very difficult questions. But what began as a simple way to clear doubts has now become a platform filled filled with conspiracy-fueled questions about George Floyd's death, Joe Biden's presidency, the Holocaust, vampires, the authenticity of Canada, Ouija boards and more.

More recently, it has been the source of many a meme and funny article thanks to its poorly-worded questions and even worse answers. And as the end draws near, Twitter is paying tribute with a seemingly endless list of odd questions and even more problematic answers.

Take a look: