XiaomiJawabDo: Twitterati seek answers from Xiaomi as its weather app hides search results for Arunachal Pradesh

Twitter users on Sunday sought answers from Chinese mobile brand Xiaomi why its weather app was not showing results for Arunachal Pradesh.
This was noticed and pointed out by YouTuber and Tech blogger Gaurav Chaudhary who tagged Xiami India head Manu Kumar Jain to seek answers.
Check his tweets here:
This was later noticed by many oyther Twitter users who complained about the same.
