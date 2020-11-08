'Wrong number hai ye': Twitterati troll astrologer who predicted victory for Donald Trump

Finally, four days after the drama during the race for White House, Democratic Party US Presidential candidate Joe Biden was declared as the President-Elect on Saturday.

He was projected as the President after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

Meanwhile, the Indian astrologer Dr Shankar Charan Tripathi who had predicted victory for Donald Trump is being trolled on social media.

Former RJD spokesperson and astrologer Dr Shankar Charan Tripathi had stated that Trump has will win the election as he has favourable planets in his horoscope (Kundali).

On October 29, BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh had shared the horoscope of Trump.

Now that the results are out, people have started trolling the BJP leader as well as the astrologer. Check out the reactions here.