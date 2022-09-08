Would you try vegetable ice-cream pizza? Netizens react over viral Instagram reel

vegetable ice-cream pizza | instagram

Foodies keep trying weird combinations over delicacies, from chocolate sugarcane juice to the now-viral creation vegetable ice-cream pizza - internet is a den to crazy food trials.

Ice-creams may make one's mood, however, on the same not all things can have the cold snack into it. How about a pizza with ice-cream? No, not as a complementary dish to snack one after the other, trying to together on plate!

In a recent video that's now viral, we can see the a chef preparing look-wise appealing pizza; all that it has on it includes chocolate sauce, vegetables and various flavoured ice-creams.

Watch video:

The recipe received negative feedback on Instagram. Saddened and hateful emojis were posted in reply to the video, some even expressed of nauseating feels towards the ice-cream garnished pizza.

Here's how netizens reacted: