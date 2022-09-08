Would you try vegetable ice-cream pizza? Netizens react over viral Instagram reel

Foodies keep trying weird combinations over delicacies, from chocolate sugarcane juice to the now-viral creation vegetable ice-cream pizza - internet is a den to crazy food trials.
Ice-creams may make one's mood, however, on the same not all things can have the cold snack into it. How about a pizza with ice-cream? No, not as a complementary dish to snack one after the other, trying to together on plate!
In a recent video that's now viral, we can see the a chef preparing look-wise appealing pizza; all that it has on it includes chocolate sauce, vegetables and various flavoured ice-creams.
Watch video:
The recipe received negative feedback on Instagram. Saddened and hateful emojis were posted in reply to the video, some even expressed of nauseating feels towards the ice-cream garnished pizza.
Here's how netizens reacted:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)