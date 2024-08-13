Would You Eat Cheesecake With THIS Desi Topping? Netizens Are Hating Foodie Influencer For Bizarre Recipe

Baked Beans Cheesecake | Instagram

Are you a cheesecake lover, who can never skip from ordering this dessert after a delicious meal at an eatery? If yes, we would warn you straight away to not look into this recipe involving your favourite sweet dish. But in case we still have you reading this, let us tell you that a foodie influencer introduced the dessert to a desi ingredient, which you might have never imagined to go along with it.

The video showed the influencer, Calvin Lee, preparing something called the Baked Beans Cheesecake. Yes, you read that right. It recorded Lee showing viewers the bizarre recipe to create something he found worth trying.

Take a look at the video below

Lee started his video by saying "Let's try Baked Beans Cheesecake. "Very soon, he poured a can of baked beans on a cheesecake. You might have already screamed out loud on learning this and wondering how could someone play around the much-loved dish. However, the video didn't stop there despite it left a few people shocked about what was cooking there at Lee's place, as he wrote mentioning about the recipe: "I got a good feeling about this."

Here's how it tasted...

The recipe wasn't too difficult. It was rather quite easy and involved just adding some baked beans to a yummy slice of cheesecake. Once this was done, Lee put his fork into the preparation and tasted it. Instantly after his first bite, he started nodding and expressing a positive feedback about what he had created. A little surprised himself, he reviewed the quirky cheesecake as "Very very ok!" "Tangy, sweet baked beans add a pleasant contrast to the creamy sweet cheesecake," he said while describing his dish a little further.

Netizens react

He might have enjoyed the cheesecake with the baked beans topping, but netizens weren't really keen about trying it. The recipe received mixed reactions online. A few people dropped face heart emojis to agree with Lee's review about the dish. Others simply disapproved the food preparation and wrote, "I hate you for this."