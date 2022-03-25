Worried of hairfall? THIS Filipino man uses own hair to create portraits

Some might be worried of their hair falling off in huge amount, however a artist from Filipino, Philippines creates portraits with chunks of hair. Twist in the tale, revealing it, the man happens to be a salon owner.

According to reports, 32-year-old Jesstoni Garcia regularly takes electric clippers to his head, for not just giving himself a haircut but also harvesting art materials.

Primarily, Garcia works as a seaman spending up to eight months a year on cruise ships, and lacking adequate art supplies like paint and sketchpads at sea, and it was in 2021 that he turned using his own hair to create images.

Garcia brought to notice that making this art helps ease his stress as long voyages take a toll on his physical and mental health. He was quoted in reports, "We need to have an outlet to deal with depression. For me, my outlet was making art," adding that he eventually wants to sell his work.

