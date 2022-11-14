e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'World's most beautiful woman' is crime-fighting cop & not model; meet Diana Ramirez

Diana Ramirez dubbed as the 'most beautiful cop' in the world, is a police officer in Medellin, Colombia. She says that she wouldn't give up fighting crime in one of the world's most dangerous cities just for an opportunity to be a model.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
‘World’s most beautiful’ woman is crime-fighting cop & not model; meet Diana Ramirez | FPJ
Diana Ramirez has lakh of fan following on Instagram as she is dubbed the 'most beautiful cop' in the world. While primarily focusing on her life in the force, the cop’s Instagram account also showcases her candid and casual sides.

Despite her popularity, the cop says she would pass up any potential opportunities of becoming a model or an influencer, to keep fighting crime in one of the world’s most dangerous cities, Medellin in Colombia.

"If I had the opportunity to choose a profession, I wouldn't hesitate and become a police officer again, because thanks to this institution [the National Police], I am what I am," she said.

“I owe everything to the National Police for making me the professional and woman I am today,” she further added.

The beautiful cop was recently nominated for "Best Police or Military Influencer of the Year" at the Instafest Awards, which recognise digital content creators across professions for making an impact. “For me, it is an honour to represent the police force with this nomination,” Diana told JamPress.

article-image

