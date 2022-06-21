e-Paper Get App

World's largest freshwater fish found in Cambodia; details inside

A post has gone viral about a giant freshwater stingray

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Image credits: YouTube

A post has gone viral about a giant freshwater stingray weighing more than 300 kg. A video that has been shared on YouTube shows a group of volunteers releasing the fish in water.

The clip has been posted on a YouTube channel named Wonders of the Mekong. The bio of the channel is dedicated towards "improve understanding, appreciation, and capacity to manage a healthy Mekong River for fish, wildlife, and people".

"The 661-pound endangered giant freshwater stingray surpasses the current record holder, a 646-pound Mekong giant catfish that was caught in Thailand in 2005. This is an astonishing, globally significant event and one that also holds deeper meaning because many species of giant freshwater fish face extinction. Indeed, another contender for largest fish, the Chinese paddlefish, was officially declared extinct in 2020. Finding and documenting this fish is remarkable, and a rare positive sign of hope, even more so because it occurred in the Mekong, a river that's currently facing many challenges,” reads the post.

article-image

